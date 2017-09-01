44News | Evansville, IN

44Blitz: Union County Blanks Webster County

44Blitz: Union County Blanks Webster County

September 1st, 2017 44Blitz, Kentucky, Sports

Facebook Twitter

The Braves continue their strong start to the season, shutting out Webster County 49-0.

On offense, Union County posted 240 rushing yards and five touchdowns on only 20 carries.

Meanwhile, on defense the Braves held Webster County to 13 total yards and snagged seven interceptions.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night at 10 p.m. on CBS44.

Follow game updates with the hashtag “#44Blitz” alongside sports reporter Nick Ruffolo at @NRuffolo44News and sports director JoJo Gentry at @JGentry44News.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.