44Blitz: Union County Blanks Webster County

The Braves continue their strong start to the season, shutting out Webster County 49-0.

On offense, Union County posted 240 rushing yards and five touchdowns on only 20 carries.

Meanwhile, on defense the Braves held Webster County to 13 total yards and snagged seven interceptions.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night at 10 p.m. on CBS44.

Follow game updates with the hashtag “#44Blitz” alongside sports reporter Nick Ruffolo at @NRuffolo44News and sports director JoJo Gentry at @JGentry44News.

Comments

comments