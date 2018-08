Home Sports 44Blitz 44Blitz: Tecumseh opens new field with a win over Pike Central 28-6 August 24th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg 44Blitz, Sports

Making its debut on a new home turf, Tecumseh comes out on top to beat Pike Central 28-6. The school is in the midst of completing a $4.5 million renovation for the field, track, and other athletic facilities.

