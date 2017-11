The Southridge Raiders are one win away from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Many players on the roster grew up watching Raiders teams of old and waited for their chance to make an impact.

Semi-state is the Raiders chance to leave a mark on the program.

Catch high school football coverage this weekend on 44News.

Follow game updates with the hashtag “#44Blitz” alongside sports reporter Nick Ruffolo at @NRuffolo44News and sports director JoJo Gentry at @JGentry44News.

Comments

comments