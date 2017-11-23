44Blitz: Southridge Football Eyeing First Title

Huntingburg supported the Southridge football team since the first game of the regular season.

Now, the community waits on the edge of its seat to see if the Raiders can bring home the Class 2A trophy.

The football program at Southridge last made the finals in 2006, where the team finished runner-up for the third time.

Southridge has an extra day to prepare and will use the time to enjoy the holidays with family.

The Raiders face Woodlan at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Catch highlights from both Southridge and Memorial at Lucas Oil Stadium all weekend on 44News.

Friday, Sports Director JoJo Gentry will have live updates from the Tigers game at 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on CBS 44.

Comments

comments