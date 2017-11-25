44Blitz: Southridge Football Captures First Title
The Southridge Raiders are state champions.
In the final minutes of the game, down 14-7, senior quarterback Jayce Harter connected with Tucker Schank on a 42-yard screen pass for a touchdown.
Instead of kicking the extra point, head coach Scott Buening and the Raiders went for the win.
On the two-point conversion attempt, Harter found Schank again and gave Southridge a 15-14 lead.
The Raiders stopped Woodlan on the ensuing possession and held on for the program’s first football state championship.
Southridge’s 15-14 win is the second state championship on the weekend for the Tri-State.
Memorial football also won a state title Friday, defeating Brebeuf Jesuit 29-17.
Photo Courtesy: IHSAA