44News | Evansville, IN

44Blitz: Southridge Football Captures First Title

44Blitz: Southridge Football Captures First Title

November 25th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

The Southridge Raiders are state champions.

In the final minutes of the game, down 14-7, senior quarterback Jayce Harter connected with Tucker Schank on a 42-yard screen pass for a touchdown.

Instead of kicking the extra point, head coach Scott Buening and the Raiders went for the win.

On the two-point conversion attempt, Harter found Schank again and gave Southridge a 15-14 lead.

The Raiders stopped Woodlan on the ensuing possession and held on for the program’s first football state championship.

Southridge’s 15-14 win is the second state championship on the weekend for the Tri-State.

Memorial football also won a state title Friday, defeating Brebeuf Jesuit 29-17.

Watch 44News at 10 for highlights from the game.

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.