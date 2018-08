Home Sports 44Blitz #44Blitz: Sam Thomas sets school record in Mount Vernon’s 64-49 win over North Posey August 24th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg 44Blitz, Sports

Sam Thomas was the star of the show Friday night.

He scored eight touchdowns in Mount Vernon’s 64-49 win over North Posey. Thomas’ eight touchdowns in a single game passes the previous record of five touchdowns, which was set by Seth Rainey.

