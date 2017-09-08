44Blitz: Reitz Wins Thriller Over Central in Game of the Week

The matchup between the top two teams in Class 4A did not disappoint, with the Panthers winning on a late touchdown over the Central Bears.

With only 40 seconds left on the clock, Reitz running back Day-Day Sargent crossed the goal line for the score that would keep the Panthers at the top of the rankings.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night at 10 p.m. on CBS44.

Follow game updates with the hashtag “#44Blitz” alongside sports reporter Nick Ruffolo at @NRuffolo44News and sports director JoJo Gentry at @JGentry44News.

Comments

comments