44Blitz: Reitz Wins Thriller Over Central in Game of the Week

September 8th, 2017 44Blitz, Central, Evansville, Indiana, Reitz, Sports

The matchup between the top two teams in Class 4A did not disappoint, with the Panthers winning on a late touchdown over the Central Bears.

With only 40 seconds left on the clock, Reitz running back Day-Day Sargent crossed the goal line for the score that would keep the Panthers at the top of the rankings.

