44Blitz: Reitz vs Mater Dei Scrimmage
Reitz Football fans have been wondering who will lead the Panthers in the pocket this season.
After Friday’s scrimmage against Mater Dei, Reitz head coach Andy Hape dropped 44Sports a hint.
Eli Wiethop started Friday’s scrimmage and went on to play well.
Ryan Kassel did his part to sway Hape with a solid performance, but the Panthers coach said Wiethop is the front-runner if the season started this week.
Reitz will host Henderson County next Friday at the Reitz Bowl.