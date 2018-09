The Reitz Panthers made the Westsiders proud with a 38-21 win over the Castle Knights.

Before the game, Reitz school officials sent Grippo’s and Ski to Castle, while the Knights sent back cupcakes in reference to their “cake-eater” moniker.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night during the high school football season at 10:15 on CBS44.

Also watch LIVE scores update in real time this fall at wevv.com.

