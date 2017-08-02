44Blitz: Reitz Football Maintains High Expectations

Reitz Football seeks another dominant season with less than three weeks until kickoff.

The Panthers eye a state title this year, which means they will look to pencil in their eleventh sectional title in 16 seasons. Entering his fifth year at the helm, Head Coach Andy Hape hopes to capture the program’s seventeenth straight winning season. The team has not designated a quarterback yet, according to Hape.

With the graduation of Calvin Brinton, the passing game will be anchored by senior wide receiver Isaiah Dunham. Last season, Dunham, a Yale Football commit, was a first-team all-conference choice with 28 catches for 570 yards and 10 touchdowns.

But, don’t tell Hape and his squad they are one of the best in the Tri-state, because the last thing they want is to be complacent.



