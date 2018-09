Many teams in the Tri-State are nearing the midway point of the high school football season, yet several squads are still undefeated on the year.

#44Blitz takes a look back at week five of the football season as the action continues ramps up.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night during the high school football season at 10:15 on CBS44.

Also watch LIVE scores update in real time this fall at wevv.com.

Comments

comments