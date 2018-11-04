44News | Evansville, IN

#44Blitz Recap: Week 12

Our 44Blitz recap for Week 12 of high school football season features several teams in Indiana and Kentucky who have hopes of a deep playoff run.

Nine teams across the Tri-State are still playing football and 44Blitz will have coverage of those games this weekend.

-INDIANA FRIDAY GAMES-

2A: Paoli at Southridge – 6:30 p.m. CT

3A: Brownstown Central at Memorial – 7:00 p.m. CT

5A: Castle at Columbus East – 7:00 p.m. CT

-INDIANA SATURDAY GAMES-

4A: Central at East Central – 2:00 p.m. CT

-KENTUCKY FRIDAY GAMES-

2A: McLean County at Mayfield – 7:30 p.m. CT

2A: Murray at Owensboro Catholic – 7:30 p.m. CT

4A: Hopkinsville at Madisonville-North Hopkins – 7:30 p.m. CT

5A: Bowling Green at Owensboro – 7:30 p.m. CT

6A: Henderson County at Trinity (Louisville) – 7:30 p.m. CT

