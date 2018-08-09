44Blitz Preview: Princeton Football Ready to Make a Big Improvement

The Princeton Tigers football team will have a different look in 2018.

Not because of several players moving on from the program, but a new look resulting from enough players returning to use the experience from last season.

Around 15 starters, including several on the offensive and defensive lines, return to help Princeton make a large leap this season.

Starting junior quarterback Gerit Bock, who was thrust into the starting role last postseason, used this past offseason to get ready for a big leadership role in 2018.

Comments

comments