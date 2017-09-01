Home Sports 44Blitz 44Blitz Preview: Owensboro Catholic Faces OHS in Game of the Week September 1st, 2017 Nick Ruffolo 44Blitz, Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

The Aces come into the third week of the regular season off a blowout loss to Reitz and have another tough test on the road at the Owensboro Red Devils.

OHS narrowly lost an overtime game to Mater Dei and comes into the 44Blitz Game of the Week energized to make a statement.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night at 10 p.m. on CBS44.

Follow game updates with the hashtag “#44Blitz” alongside sports reporter Nick Ruffolo at @NRuffolo44News and sports director JoJo Gentry at @JGentry44News.

Comments

comments