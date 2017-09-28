44Blitz Preview: Central and Memorial Battle in GOW

The No. 5 Central Bears (5-1) are ready for another tough test, this time on the road, against an undefeated Memorial team.

The No. 2 Tigers (6-0) return to the field one week after taking down No. 1 Reitz in convincing fashion.

Memorial also has the privilege of playing a true home game for the first time this season, with construction on Enlow Field winding down.

Homecoming is the backdrop for the Tiger faithful as they battle the Bears in our 44Blitz Game of the Week.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night at 10 p.m. on CBS44.

Follow game updates with the hashtag “#44Blitz” alongside sports reporter Nick Ruffolo at @NRuffolo44News and sports director JoJo Gentry at @JGentry44News.

