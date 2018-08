In its first appearance at the Reitz Bowl in nearly 100 years, Owensboro beats Reitz at the Reitz Bowl 35-34.

The last time the Red Devils played at Reitz was in 1929.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night during the high school football season at 10:15 on CBS44.

Also watch LIVE scores update in real time this fall at wevv.com.

Comments

comments