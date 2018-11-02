#44Blitz: Owensboro Defeats Greenwood 47-14
Owensboro beats Greenwood 47-14.
Catch 44Blitz every Friday night during the high school football season at 10:15 on CBS44.
Also, watch LIVE scores update in real time this fall at wevv.com.
November 2nd, 2018 JoJo Gentry 44Blitz, Indiana, Sports
Owensboro beats Greenwood 47-14.
Catch 44Blitz every Friday night during the high school football season at 10:15 on CBS44.
Also, watch LIVE scores update in real time this fall at wevv.com.
Sports Director for 44News