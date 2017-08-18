44Blitz: North Posey Beats South Spencer on Gengelbach Night

Before the Vikings home opener against South Spencer, North Posey’s field underwent a name change.

To honor longtime coach Joe Gengelbach, the Vikings named their field after the former leader of North Posey football.

They also went on to win the game against the Rebels 41-6.

