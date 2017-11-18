44Blitz: Memorial, Southridge Punch Tickets to Lucas Oil

The Memorial Tigers and Southridge Raiders will each play for a state title next weekend.

Memorial will take on Brebeuf Jesuit for the 3A state title after beating Danville 28-7 on the road.

Southridge has a date with Woodlan after handling Scecina Memorial 24-7.

44Sports will have coverage of both games.

The Tigers play Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET, while the Raiders play Saturday at 12:00 pm ET.

Follow game updates with the hashtag “#44Blitz” alongside sports reporter Nick Ruffolo at @NRuffolo44News and sports director JoJo Gentry at @JGentry44News.

