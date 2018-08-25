44Blitz: Memorial Makes Big Plays in 49-21 Victory Over Owensboro Catholic

Memorial’s 49-21 victory wraps up the 2018 Border Bowl. The series was split with two victories apiece for Evansville and Owensboro teams. Friday’s games played at the Reitz Bowl. Saturday’s games played at Enlow Field.

The Tigers posted 49 points before the Aces scored in the second half. In the win, Memorial senior Branson Combs became the program’s all-time receiving yards record holder with 2,423 yards. The record was previously held by Jon Wandling.



