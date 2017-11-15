44Blitz: Memorial Football Ready to Make History

Win or lose, the current Memorial Tigers football team is doing something it has never done before.

The players on the roster were not even in middle school when Memorial last won a regional crown in 2009.

With the Tigers beating Lawrenceburg to advance to Semi-State last week, they are writing their own chapter in program history.

Now, the roster hopes Saturday’s matchup with Danville is not the last page.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. ET.

