Memorial Football heads into the 2017 season as defending sectional champions.

The Tigers went on a hot five-game winning streak last season, and the cats aren’t letting up as the squad returns most of its key players on both sides of the ball.

Those expectations go for quarterback Michael Lindauer, who stepped up in the pocket as a freshman. Now, he looks to build on his success alongside familiar faces heading into his junior season.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments