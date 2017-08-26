44Blitz: Mater Dei Wins in Overtime

44News | Evansville, IN

August 26th, 2017 44Blitz, Evansville, Indiana, Kentucky, Mater Dei, Owensboro, Sports

The Wildcats needed more than four quarters to take down Owensboro High School, but they were able to prevail on an extra point.

The Red Devils struck first in the extra period after they entered overtime tied at 14.

However, OHS was not able to convert the PAT, leaving the door open for the Wildcats.

Mater Dei still needed a touchdown and junior quarterback Tyler Goebel delivered.

21-20 was the final score as they improve to 1-1 on the year, while Owensboro drops to the same record.

