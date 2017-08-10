44Blitz: Mater Dei Football Ready to Compete

The 2016 leader of the offense will not be under center this season after graduating from Mater Dei and heading to Indiana State.

Kurtis Wilderman is out and a new face is in at the quarterback position.

However, despite the loss of leadership, Mater Dei is still ready for another winning season.

The Wildcats won a sectional title with minimal experience on the roster in 2016 and now with another year under their belts, they are poised to rise again.

Chase Rheinlander is ready to carry the backfield load in his final season behind senior linemen Adam Wildeman, JT Townsend and Michael Boots.

If anything, Mater Dei expects itself to compete in every game and leave everything on the field.

Comments

comments