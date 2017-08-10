44News | Evansville, IN

44Blitz: Mater Dei Football Ready to Compete

44Blitz: Mater Dei Football Ready to Compete

August 10th, 2017 44Blitz, Evansville, Indiana, Mater Dei, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The 2016 leader of the offense will not be under center this season after graduating from Mater Dei and heading to Indiana State.

Kurtis Wilderman is out and a new face is in at the quarterback position.

However, despite the loss of leadership, Mater Dei is still ready for another winning season.

The Wildcats won a sectional title with minimal experience on the roster in 2016 and now with another year under their belts, they are poised to rise again.

Chase Rheinlander is ready to carry the backfield load in his final season behind senior linemen Adam Wildeman, JT Townsend and Michael Boots.

If anything, Mater Dei expects itself to compete in every game and leave everything on the field.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.