44Blitz: Mater Dei Drops Opener to Lutheran North

August 19th, 2017 44Blitz, Evansville, Indiana, Mater Dei, Sports

The Mater Dei Wildcats were not able to start their Reitz Bowl slate with a win after falling 39-18 to the Crusaders.

Lutheran North jumped out to an 8-0 lead early, but Mater Dei responded with a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Tyler Goebel to Dawson Caswell.

The Wildcats still trailed 8-7 and fell further behind with another score and two-point conversion from the Crusaders.

On the next drive from Mater Dei, a high snap went over the head of punter Blake Chandler and resulted in a safety.

Lutheran North led 18-7 at that point and was able to go on to win the game.

