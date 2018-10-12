#44Blitz: Jasper Takes Down Mt. Vernon 55-19
Jasper wins big over Mt. Vernon 55-19.
Catch 44Blitz every Friday night during the high school football season at 10:15 on CBS44.
Also, watch LIVE scores update in real time this fall at wevv.com.
October 12th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo 44Blitz, Indiana, Sports
Nick Ruffolo