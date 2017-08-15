44News | Evansville, IN

44Blitz: Huskies Fighting Through Inexperience

August 15th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, North, Sports

The Evansville North Huskies have not finished the regular season with a winning record since 2007.

Adding to the inexperience is a new signal-caller, AJ Wheeler, who will join many other fresh faces on the offensive side of the ball.

However, youth is not necessarily a negative.

The clean slate means an open competition for many positions, resulting in players making one another better.

On defense, there are four starters returning, including linebackers Eric McClain and Braylon Neighbors.

They will do their best to take the pressure off the offense and perhaps springboard a few wins during the regular season.

