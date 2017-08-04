44Blitz: Harrison Football Adopts New Philosophies Under New Head Coach
Harrison Football is under new leadership with head coach Lane Oxley, who comes to the Tri-state from Floyd Central High School.
The Warriors have experienced their share of ups and downs over the past few years. And that could be the case this season with several players gone after graduation.
With an inexperienced group of receivers, Oxley emphasizes the importance of buying into new systems and philosophies.
Sports reporter Nick Ruffolo has the report from Romain Stadium.