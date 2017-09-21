44News | Evansville, IN

44Blitz: GOW Memorial and Reitz Preview

Only one of the two teams entering the 44Blitz Game of the Week will leave with a 6-0 record.

Both Memorial High School and Reitz High School are undefeated, but the Panthers and Tigers will have a chance to settle the score for the top of the SIAC.

Injuries have plagued both teams, but the Tigers are getting healthy at the right time.

Senior lineman Drew Hart was back at practice this week and may play in Friday’s game.

Kickoff from Reitz Bowl is at 7:00 p.m.

