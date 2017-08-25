44News | Evansville, IN

44Blitz: Gibson Southern Topples Rebels in Game of the Week

August 25th, 2017 44Blitz, Indiana, Sports

The Titans have not had much to worry about in the first two games of the regular season.

After a 61-0 win over Forest Park last week, Gibson Southern followed it up with a dominant performance against South Spencer.

Gibson Southern defensive back Andrew Smith made the highlight reel with a pick-six in the first quarter to put his team up 21-0.

The Titans led 55-0 at halftime and went on to win 55-7.

