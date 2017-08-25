44Blitz: Gibson Southern Topples Rebels in Game of the Week

The Titans have not had much to worry about in the first two games of the regular season.

After a 61-0 win over Forest Park last week, Gibson Southern followed it up with a dominant performance against South Spencer.

Gibson Southern defensive back Andrew Smith made the highlight reel with a pick-six in the first quarter to put his team up 21-0.

The Titans led 55-0 at halftime and went on to win 55-7.

