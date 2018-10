Home Sports 44Blitz #44Blitz: Gibson Southern Advances With a 54-6 Win over Washington October 19th, 2018 JoJo Gentry 44Blitz, Sports

Gibson Southern advances in sectionals with a 54-6 victory over Washington. The Titans will play Heritage Hills in the next round.

