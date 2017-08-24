44Blitz Game of the Week: South Spencer vs. Gibson Southern

South Spencer at No. 4 (3A) Gibson Southern is our 44Blitz Game of the Week for the second week of the high school football season.

The Titans had an impressive showing in their first game, thrashing Forest Park 61-0.

Meanwhile, the Rebels were on the other end of the scoreboard, losing 41-6 to North Posey.

The teams differ starkly in terms of experience, with Gibson Southern boasting many returning players on offense and defense.

South Spencer does not have the same luxury, but the team is led by a small group of upperclassmen difference-makers.

Sports reporter Nick Ruffolo will be live from Gibson Southern High School Friday at 6 p.m. on CBS44.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Catch highlights on 44Blitz at 10 p.m.

Comments

comments