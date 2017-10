Our 44Blitz Game of the Week sponsored by Uebelhor & Sons could be a turning point for two teams in the Big Eight.



Princeton and Mount Vernon are looking for more. The Tigers have lost three straight, and the Wildcats have lost their last three of four.

For Princeton, its last game was a one-point conference loss to Boonville. Meanwhile, Mount Vernon returned to the wins column with a road victory against Scottsburg.





