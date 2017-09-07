44Blitz Game of the Week: No. 1 Reitz vs No. 2 Central

Our 44Blitz Game of the Week features No. 1 Reitz visiting No. 2 Central Friday.

Each team highlights several catalysts not only across the state, but the nation. Central sophomore Tor’Jon Evans ranks second across the nation with more than 800 rushing yards, with partial courtesy of the Bears committed offensive line.

Reitz senior Isaiah Dunham, a Yale Football commit, set a record for most receiving yards with 195 against Owensboro Catholic. Also for the Panthers, Day-Day Sargent set a school record with 324 rushing yards in the team’s 44-33 win over Castle last Friday.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



