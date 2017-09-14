Home Sports 44Blitz 44Blitz Game of the Week: Heritage Hills vs North Posey September 14th, 2017 JoJo Gentry 44Blitz, Indiana, Sports

Week 5 is the midpoint of the high school football regular season.

Reitz and Gibson Southern are at the top of the polls this week across their respective classes, but this week’s matchup between unranked North Posey and Heritage Hills proves to be a competitive one.

The Vikings are 2-2 on the season, but their two losses are to the top-ranked Titans and No. 5 Southridge.

Meanwhile, Heritage Hills is 3-1 on the year with big wins over Mt. Vernon, Tell City and Pike Central.

Patriots head coach Todd Wilkerson and company will close out the season with a tougher schedule, starting Friday.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments