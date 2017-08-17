44Blitz Game of the Week: Henderson County vs Reitz

Henderson County at No. 2 (4A) Reitz is our 44Blitz Game of the Week for Week 1 of high school football!

The Panthers have high expectations once again this year with Eli Wietop likely starting in the pocket, which Reitz head coach Andy Hape indicated to 44Sports last Friday.

Henderson County comes off a 3-8 season with Josh Boston at the helm. The Colonels return all players who recorded playing time last season, so they hope that’ll be an advantage heading to the Reitz Bowl.

Sports reporter Nick Ruffolo will be LIVE at 6 p.m. on CBS44 before kickoff at 7 p.m.

Catch highlights on 44Blitz at 10 p.m.



