44Blitz: Central Football Returns 20 Starters Ahead of Optimistic Season

July 31 marks the first official day of high school football practice in Indiana.

With less than three weeks until the first game of the season Aug. 18 at Paoli, the Central Bears look to build off of last year’s hot streak.

The squad returns 20 starters following a (9-2) record in 2016. Heading into his eleventh season leading the Bears, this will be Andy Owen’s last year as the head coach. He will become the EVSC Athletic Director at the conclusion of Central’s season.

Owen says another successful year will be the result of strong senior leadership.



