44Blitz: Central Football Books First-Ever Ticket to State

Central Bears football accomplished a feat never before seen on the school’s gridiron by advancing to the 4A IHSAA state championship game with a win over Marion High School.

The Bears broke a 14-14 tie in the second half with a safety and after the momentum shift, went on to score 16 unanswered points to punch the team’s ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

CHS beat the Giants 30-14 thanks to big plays through the air from Malcolm Depriest Jr., who as a senior, racked up over 200 yards on three touchdown grabs.

Depriest also recorded an interception on defense to help Central hold Marion to seven points in the second half.

Next up for the Bears is a date with the Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Saints in the championship game next Friday.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.

