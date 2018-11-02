44News | Evansville, IN

#44Blitz: Central Beats Boonville 49-20

November 2nd, 2018 44Blitz, Boonville, Central, Indiana, Sports

Central defeats Boonville 49 to 20.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night during the high school football season at 10:15 on CBS44.

Also, watch LIVE scores update in real time this fall at wevv.com.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

