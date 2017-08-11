44Blitz: Castle vs Memorial Scrimmage

Memorial and Castle receive mentions in the preseason polls with one week until kickoff.

The Tigers are ranked seventh across Class 3A, and the Knights received votes just outside the top ten across Class 5A.

Memorial quarterback Michael Lindauer started the scrimmage Friday at Harrison High School.

First-year Castle quarterback Brycen Moore showed off his quick hands and feet in the scrimmage, and completed passes to Cale Mattingly and Jadrien Higginson.

Next Friday, Castle faces Terre Haute South on the road. Memorial will play at Jasper.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments