Bosse High School football is 2-18 under head coach Eric Schnur, but that is not stopping the Bulldogs from being optimistic for 2017.

Schnur said the team is hungry and ready to prove the doubters wrong after learning to work better as a team.

Several players said fans should not be surprised if the team has four or more wins this season and put itself in a position to have a winning campaign for the first time since 2013.

