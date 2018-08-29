44Blitz: Apollo Football On the Rise, Touting D-I Talent

The Apollo Eagles football team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 17-10 win over Mater Dei and perhaps cemented its place as a contender in 2018.

Either way, the team is on the rise and two Division I athletes are helping lead the way.

Logan Weedman is technically a tight end, but he is seeing plenty of time as a defensive end with his 6-foot-5 frame.

However, joining him in the trenches on both side of the ball is teammate Parker Bates.

The offensive and defensive lineman showed his modest side when talking to 44Sports, but both players are showing their talent after receiving offers from the University of Kentucky leading into this sophomore season.

