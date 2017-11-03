Slight to Enhanced Severe Risk Remains Along & North of Ohio R. Sun. Night

The SLIGHT to ENHANCED severe risk (per SPC) remains along & north of the Ohio River for Sunday night. MARGINAL RISK is in place for the rest of the Tri-State.

It appears a squall line will pass with some nodes/LEWPs in it with spotty damaging wind, isolated large hail & isolated brief tornado risk, especially north of the Ohio River. This will occur as line back builds southwestward after line & supercells occur across eastern Illinois to central Indiana.

At this point it appears the line will weaken with southward & southeastward exist, which accounts for MARGINAL RISK in western Kentucky.

Sunday itself looks near/record warm with highs 76-80 with strong south-southwest winds gusting to 35 mph. It looks very warm right up to passage of t’storms with temperatures steady in the 70s.

After t’storms largely exit by Monday morning, it is possible that some additional severe risk will return Monday afternoon & evening along & south of the Ohio River.

Tweaks are likely to this current forecast…..stay tuned.

Chad Evans



