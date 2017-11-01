Outlook to Next Thursday

THIS EVENING-THURSDAY NIGHT:

A bank of dense fog may form north of I-64 this evening 6-10 p.m. in light to calm winds along the northward-advancing surface warm front this evening. It will quickly disperse after 10 p.m. as wind increase south of the warm front from the south at 8-15 mph.

Overall rainfall will decrease this evening with only some spotty showers & perhaps even a couple of isolated t’storms overnight; coverage will run around 30%. A few may linger into early morning Thursday.

Temperatures will rise to 58-64 area-wide overnight-early morning.

With mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with haze, breezy conditions will occur Thursday as south winds run 15-25 mph. It looks dry much of the day, however as surface cold front drops back southeastward, some showers & isolated t’storms may develop & pass through late in the evening & into the overnight. An isolated hailer or two is possible, but any stones now look should to be sub-severe (less than 1″ in diameter).

Highs will run 70-75.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY NIGHT:

A few spotty t’storms are still possible Friday, mainly over western Kentucky (with the surface cold front stalling). Some clearing is possible Friday mainly north of the Ohio River, while mostly cloudy skies will likely remain south of it. Highs will vary from 60 in the north to 75 in the far south/southeast, south of the front. Winds will be north to east along/north of the front & south to the south of it.

A few spotty t’storms may occur area-wide Friday evening-night as the front moves back northward as a warm front.

Front will then advance northward as a warm front & may bring a couple passing spotty/isolated showers/t’storms Saturday to the area with highs 68-75. Skies look partly to mostly cloudy with southerly winds at 15-25 mph.

Saturday night looks partly to mostly cloudy & warm with lows only 59-65 with south-southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

An isolated pea hailer is possible.

SUNDAY-SUNDAY NIGHT:

Sunday looks partly to mostly cloudy, windy, warm & humid with highs 76-80 with gusty south-southwest winds at 20-35 mph.

A mix of supercells & a squall line of severe t’storms (with embedded nodes, supercells & LEWPs) will likely evolve to our northwest afternoon-evening. Currently, a SLIGHT RISK of severe is in place for a large area for this Sunday. However, it is likely that an upgrade to ENHANCED RISK will occur, especially southern Wisconsin to central Illinois where low-level shear will be maximized along surface warm front & closer to deepening surface low as

Here, it looks like a QLCS squall line passage after dusk (embedded nodes, LEWPs), largely after 11 p.m. Given strengthening low-level jet & still warm, humid, fairly unstable airmass, severe threat will be in place. Threat is mainly for wind & isolated tornadoes, but side-swiping of quite cold, cold air aloft could still support isolated large hail in supercellular nodes in the line.

We will continue to monitor. The timing for us has changed from Monday PM to Sunday night & some additional tweaks are possible. It looks to remain quite warm & windy ahead of the storms with temperatures continuing in the 70-74 range into the night.

MONDAY-MONDAY NIGHT:

The line of storms will be in the process of exiting early Monday morning. However, the afternoon seems to be getting interesting.

Some data suggests that the front may work back northward as a warm front & cut the area in half.

This will result in 50s north & 70s south of I-64.

A pretty strong shortwave & upper jet streak may cross the area with the potential of showers & t’storms. Shear & instability MAY allow another severe threat to return. There is uncertainty about this, but this needs to be monitored. Should this occur, threat of heavy rainfall would also exist. Shear suggests splitting supercells morphing into an MCS.

Any showers/t’storms would tend to exit Monday night.

TUESDAY-NEXT THURSDAY:

With front in vicinity & another storm system Wednesday &/or Thursday (lack of confidence on timing) showers/t’storms will again be possible after perhaps some decrease in coverage/intensity of showers/t’storms Tuesday. Parameters support severe potential Wednesday &/or Thursday.

I went for much of the area north of the warm front (on cooler side) Wednesday, then us in the warm Thursday, but tweaks are a certainty with this forecast.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.



