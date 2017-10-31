Some Sleet/Flakes Possible at Onset of Rain Tonight For Parts Of Tri-State

NUTSHELL SUMMARY:

TONIGHT-THURSDAY NIGHT……………….

It will turn cloudy with areas of rain moving in overnight. It may be sleet/some flakes at the onset before going to all rain. Best potential of this is north of I-64 & east of US 231. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 30s through the night.

Scattered showers & perhaps an isolated t’storm or two are possible tomorrow with gray skies. Temperatures will run in the 40s to 50 much of the day with chilly east to southeast wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will rise quickly through the 50s after tomorrow evening to around 61 by midnight as the wind goes to the south. Some passing scattered showers & isolated t’storms will continue.

As for Thursday, it will be warm, humid & breezy with mostly cloudy skies & 70s. There may be a few spotty showers/isolated t’storms in the morning. Much of the day looks dry until some scattered t’storms develop in the evening to the overnight. Best coverage will be over western Kentucky. An isolated severe hailer is possible.

______________________________________________________________

METEOROLOGICAL DETAILS (Tonight-Wednesday):

Clouds will continue to increase & thicken through the evening. The overcast will be thin enough, given the dry air that cools quickly (with winds going very light to calm), for temperatures to drop quickly to 32-37 by 12 a.m.

As clouds thicken to solid overcast & wind picks up from the northeast to east, temperatures may rise to 34-38 over the area.

However, as rainfall to the west moves in after 12 a.m., it will encounter a layer of very dry air from the mid to lower levels. At first, the rainfall will dry up in this layer on the way down, resulting in virga. With time, though, the virga will moisture this dry air & precipitation will begin to reach the ground. The moistening process is a cooling process, so the raindrops may re-freeze on the way down, resulting in sleet.

Also, there is actually quite a bit of cold air above the mid-levels to supports snow crystal growth. So, thinking that even a few flakes may make it down with this sleet before it changes to all cold rain after 5 a.m. The best potential of this is north of I-64 & east of US 231 where more cold air above the mid levels &/or at the lower levels will reside.

There will not be accumulation/road issues.

Temperatures will gradually rise to 36-40 by 7 a.m.

PROJECTION OF CROSS SECTION OF TROPOSPHERE OVERNIGHT AS RAINFALL JUST BEGINS TO MOVE IN…..LOCATION OF THIS POINT: NEAR ALBION

PINPOINT FORECASTS THIS EVENING-THURSDAY:

