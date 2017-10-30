October 29, 1883 Severe Weather
Nocturnal severe weather & flooding event occurred in the middle of the night-early morning October 29, 1883. Large hail fell at Griffin, while wind damage struck the south side of Vincennes with buildings & homes unroofed. A tornado tracked through southeastern Pike to southwestern Dubois County, demolishing the Central Church at Holland.
Training of the t’storm dumped +5″ of rainfall, causing flash flooding after a dry spell.
Deadly tornadoes struck east of Dallas, Texas, at Waterproof, Louisiana, tracking into Mississippi & in Bourbon County, Kentucky.
In Indiana, structural damage was reported at Indianapolis, while a likely EF1/2 struck Columbus around 2 a.m. Another tornado occurred near Seymour, while widespread wind damage was reported near Bedford. The damage reports show general tracks of likely nodes in a line of t’storms on the edge of a larger area of rainfall. Nearby Indiana, hail was reported in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.
Below is the surface map about 5-6 hours after the event. Second shows the storm system well to our northeast October 30 with cooler, breezy weather with surface high centered along the Gulf Coast.
