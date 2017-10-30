Much Warmer Pattern with T’Storms Ahead

It will be cold tonight with frost as skies clear. It will be continued cool tomorrow, but there will be a pretty sharp temperature boundary over the area from 45 in the far north to 57 in the far south. Wednesday’s high is misleading, we will be in the 40s to 50 most of the day with some sct’d showers around, mainly in the PM. We will reach 61 by 11 p.m.

With frontal boundary in the vicinity, a few scattered t’storms are possible Thursday-Saturday with warm conditions over much of the area (cooler in the north, north of front). An isolated severe t’storm or two is possible on any of those three days, mainly south of the Ohio River, where more unstable airmass will reside. At this point, there is no potent particular trigger for organized severe weather or widespread t’storms on these days, but we will monitor.

More widespread t’storms are possible Monday with some severe weather potential as a squall line of t’storms may develop & pass late in the day.

Warm, wet, stormy pattern will be with us right into mid-November.

