Record Tied Saturday for Cold High Temperature….Impressive Record Cold to Our Southwest

Saturday, October 28th’s unseasonably cold high of 40 tied for the coldest October 28 high temperature on record for the Evansville metro.

Sunday, October 29th’s high of 48 tied for 7th coldest October 29 high temperature.

Widespread freeze occurred over much of western Kentucky & the southern part of our southern Illinois counties Saturday morning with some areas dropping into the upper 20s. The rest of the area saw too much cloudiness to see a freeze.

A freeze occurred on the far western fringe of the Tri-State this morning where skies cleared. Temperatures dropped into the 20s as far south as Louisiana & frost occurred from Houston & Corpus Christi, Texas to San Antonio & even the Rio Grande at Zapata! Near Brownsville, Hebronville dropped to a record-breaking 40! Victoria dropped to an incredible 33. Even sandwiched between the warm waters of Copano Bay and Aransas Bay, Rockport, Texas dropped to 39. Nacogdoches, Texas dropped to 25, northeast of Houston by an hour. Arkadephia, southwest of Little Rock Arkansas dropped to 22! North Little Rock saw 25. These numbers are record cold for the time of year!

Lows of 18-23 were recorded in southern & southeastern Missouri with heavy, heavy frost & freezing fog/mist where skies were clear.

Here, the low cloud deck hung on & it prevented much of the area from dropping below 34.

Top 5 Coldest High Temperatures for the Date (Evansville Metro 1850-2017):

October 28

40 1910, 2017 45 1878 46 1886, 1906, 1952 47 1859, 1893, 1925, 1968 48 1907, 1913 49 1976, 2008

October 29

36 1925 42 1859 43 1893 44 1878, 1913 45 1910

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments