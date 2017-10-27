Cold Rain & Even Some Local Sleet & Snow

Cold rainfall may mix with some sleet &/or snowflakes later this evening east of I-69. In the far eastern fringe of the Tri-State, namely southeastern Martin, Dubois, Perry, eastern Spencer, Hancock counties, may see a change-over to all snow briefly before ending.

Watch for some slick roads due to fallen, wet leaves.

There, if there is any accumulation, it would only be some slush on windshields, roofs, patches of some grass &/or tree foliage. +1″ may fall in southeastern Indiana & through western Ohio. Tri-State lows by Saturday morning will run 28-33 with northwest to west winds at 4-12 mph.

After this precipitation ends tonight, there may be some clearing that lasts into tomorrow morning, followed by low clouds. These will roll in from the northwest & bring a gray, dreary Saturday. Some spits of sprinkles & snow are possible later tomorrow to part of tomorrow night, especially in our northeastern & eastern counties. Highs Saturday will run just 42-47 with west to northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

The low clouds will gradually clear from west to east Saturday night, so the coldest temperatures will be in our western & northwestern counties (20s Illinois counties, 30-33 eastward).

Sunday will be brighter & a bit warmer with 47-54.

Chad Evans



