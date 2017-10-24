44News | Evansville, IN

TODAY-TOMORROW NIGHT:

With a mix of clouds & some sun today (most sun in the southwest & south), a few spotty showers are possible with highs in the 50s to around 60. Winds will be strong & gusty from the west & west-southwest at 15-30 mph.

Skies should clear tonight with winds diminishing to 5 mph, allowing lows to drop to 33-38. Some patches of frost are possible.

After mostly clear to clear start, it appears that clouds will develop & lead to a mix of clouds & sun for tomorrow late morning to afternoon. It will be windy again with west to southwest winds 15-30 mph & highs in the 50s.

Skies should clear in the evening & with that, temperatures should fall quickly as winds go light. Lows of 34-39 are likely, but they will likely begin to rise late as a light south wind kicks in. By 6-7 a.m., temperatures will likely have risen to 39-43.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY MORNING:

It looks mostly sunny, windy & much warmer Thursday with highs 68-72. Winds look strong & gusty with south winds at 15-30 mph. Clouds will increase late Thursday night-Friday morning with lows only 51-56 with south to southwest winds 10-20 mph through the night & into the morning

High temperatures may reach 59-67 northwest to southeast before cold front passes late morning-afternoon. With the frontal passage, winds should shift to the northwest at 10-20 mph with mostly skies becoming mostly cloudy. Temperatures will then begin to drop. Although there may be a few isolated to spotty showers on the actual cold front, it appears that the band of rain will occur behind the front.

This would set up one nasty scenario for Friday late afternoon-evening with northwest winds 15-25 mph, temperatures falling into the 40s & a cold, nasty rain. This band of rain may mix with or change to some snow in southern Wisconsin & northwestern Illinois!

Clearing should follow Friday night with lows of 30-36 by early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY:

The weekend looks chilly & breezy with clear skies at night with widespread, heavy frost & freezing conditions as temperatures drop 26-32. Daily highs will run 48-54.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY:

Nice warming trend will get underway next week with 55-61 Monday, 59-65 Tuesday & 63-69 Wednesday. Overnight lows will run largely in the 30s. Each day looks dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will increase to “breezy” status (15-25 mph from the southwest) on Wednesday.

As for Trick-or-Treating Tuesday evening, temperatures will drop from the 59-65 highs to 49-55 with partly cloudy skies with a light west wind at 5 mph.

NOVEMBER 2-10:

This period looks increasingly active & warm with multiple, oscillating days of highs in the 70s (possibly 76-81 even on a day or two). Storm track suggests t’storm & some severe weather potential at least a couple of times. Very warm weather will dominate the southeastern half of the U.S., while very cold weather will dominate the northwestern half of the U.S. The zone of battle will be the Plains/Corn Belt & Lower Ohio Valley. This will lead to that severe weather potential & normal to a bit above normal rainfall in the Tri-State.

Of severe note is the November 4-6 period when latest data suggest strong winds through the troposphere below very cold air aloft as a strong upper trough swings through with surface dew points as high as 68. Considerable convective precipitation is noted during the time with temperatures as high as 80 in some places.

NOVEMBER 11-17:

After warm & perhaps even more severe weather in or near the area November 11-12, there are signs of a shot of pretty chilly air November 13-17 with dry weather. Lows of 22-26 are possible.

NOVEMBER 18-DECEMBER 8:

Although there may be some temperature oscillations, the overall trend is for above normal temperatures to dominate this period. The cold will tend to get bottled up to our northwest. A ridge of dryness & warmth will tend to dominate the southern U.S. & we will once again be in or near the battle ground for rain & t’storms. That said, precipitation looks a bit above normal & t’storms are possible.

At this moment, there is no sign of any snow through December 8.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments